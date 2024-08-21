O&G waste treatment facility at Coverden was carefully screened

The Environmental Protection Agency

See full statement from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA):

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has taken note of several recent articles related to the Oil and Gas Waste Treatment Facility at Coverden, East Bank Demerara.

In the light of public interest in the project, the EPA hereby provides pertinent facts in relation to this facility:

a. Global Oil Environmental Services (GOES) applied to the EPA for Environmental Authorization on February 16, 2021 to install and operate a waste management facility for the exploration and production of oil and gas wastes.

b. The EPA screened the application and determined that an Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) was not required.

c. The EPA published a 30-day Public Notice on March 21, 2021, informing of its EIA-Not-Required decision and requested persons who may be affected to submit an appeal to the EAB. Several appeals were received in response to this Notice.

d. The hearing was organized by the Environmental Assessment Board (EAB) to listen to public concerns about the facility, noting that the EPA had published a Public Notice that it will not require an EIA for the project.

e. The EAB conducted a Public Hearing on May 10, 2021, to hear from all appellants in keeping with the Environmental Protection Act. Having allowed due process and considering all of the concerns, comments and responses made during the Public Hearing, the EAB rendered its decision that an EIA was not required for the project by GOES.

f. GOES was then issued an Environmental Authorization for five years valid August 2021 to July 2026.

g. On July 12, 2023, the EPA received an application to transfer the Environmental Authorization from GOES to Professional Waste Solution Inc. (PWI), citing the following reason:

“GOES suspended operations at the current location in January 2023. However, since the permit is still valid for three additional years, Professional Waste Solutions Inc. is desirous of recommencing operations at the current location, especially since some of the infrastructure, already in place, will remain intact.”

h. The EPA processed the application for transfer in keeping with the Environmental Protection Regulations, and issued an Environmental Permit (Transferred and Modified) to PWI. The Agency took into consideration that, while the project is now under transferred ownership, all of the elements generally remain the same, with some improved process and technology. All safeguards are captured in the transferred and varied permit, as the Agency wanted to ensure that impacts are not significant and, importantly, that the permit holder can meet their obligations in accordance with the Act.

The EPA must emphasize that an Environmental Permit stipulates conditions for the operation of a project and the PWI’s Environmental Permit is no exception. The Permit allows for the regulation of all conditions for the operation of the facility in accordance with the Act and all regulations, as well as best available technology.

The EPA wishes to assure all concerned persons that it has carefully screened the project and stipulated conditions for its operation to safeguard air and water quality and human well-being.