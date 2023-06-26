Offset Says Cardi B Went And Cheated On Him, Cardi B Claps Back

Offset has dropped a bombshell as he reveals that his wife of six (6) years, Cardi B, has cheated on him.

The rapper posted and deleted an Instagram story on Monday morning, causing things to spiral out of control as fans tried to make sense of what was happening between him and Cardi.

Days before, Offset posted screenshots of a disappearing message he says was sent by another rapper to his wife. In that message, the rapper seems to proposition Cardi B by telling her that he would not do “cornball sh*t” to disrespect her as he seemingly referred to Offset’s past cheating, which caused Cardi to be ridiculed by critics and haters. The Bronx rapper also filed for divorce from Offset because of the cheating two years ago.

“I’ll never do no cornball sh*t or even do none to make your people mad etc!! I hate when a mf think ima f*cc n**ga cause I really come from a genuine place”, part of the message read.

On Monday, Offset claimed that his wife cheated on him.

“My wife f**ked a n**ga on me gang yall n**as know how I come,” the rapper said in a now-deleted Instagram story.

On Sunday, it was noticeable that Cardi and Offset did not appear together at the BET awards as they have in the past, where they would usually walk the red carpet and stop by the press room for photographs.

Cardi B did share a video of her expressing that she was proud at Offset and Quavo reuniting together at the BET awards.

“yeahhh n***gas,” Cardi B could be heard shouting. “I’m about to cry,” she added. “Sooo proud of them,” she captioned the video of them.

There have been a lot of speculations about the Migos break up, with some speculating that Cardi B had cheated on someone close to Offset, causing the group to split. The couple has never addressed the reason for the Migos split, though, and Quavo and Offset now appear to be close again.

After Offset’s post went viral, Cardi hopped onto Twitter spaces, where she said Offset was “spiraling” following her speaking hypothetically about what would happen if they got divorced.

“Don’t pay attention to that countryman, y’all. Don’t pay attention, y’all. That spaces the other day got a mf spiralling and thinking sh*t, come on now. I’m Cardi B. I think mfers forget I’m Cardi B, if I was giving this p**sy to anybody, it would be yow I’m not just anybody,” she said.

Cardi B continued, “Can’t f**k with regular, degular, smegular [sic] cause they gon tell the world and can’t f**k nobody in the industry cause they gon tell too…you ever heard that Rubi Rose record ‘you got a big ass mouth’? so please boy, stop acting stupid…going crazy over a Space [chat].”

The Twitter Space chat that Cardi B is referencing is from days ago when she addressed Tasha K and the barbs constantly bringing up her marriage to Offset and his cheating, as well as her own fans telling her to divorce him.

“Me and my man get divorced, you know what’s gonna happen? I’m gonna drop an album, I’m a drop like 10 songs like ‘Be Careful,’ then a couple of weeks later, months weeks later, I’m gonna be with another rich n**ga because I’m only gonna upgrade and when I upgrade, Ima all over the blogs, you not gonna stop seeing me, you you gonna see another rich nigga taking care of me, giving me money, buying me gifts… What’s gonna happen next? I’m gonna jump into another blessing,” the rapper said.

On Monday, fans reacted to Offset’s post.

“n****s are so dramatic… all Cardi said was she could find a better n****a if she wanted to and offset telling the world she cheated. y’all kiII me,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Offset gotta relax. He cheated several times and she stayed. He better not let her be single over a little get back. Because the streets are ready for Cardi to be single. He’d be sick lmaoo,” another person said.

“Cardi cheated on Offset and then all of sudden The Migos are back together,” another said.