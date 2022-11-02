Offset Honors Late Migos Group Member Takeoff On Instagram

Offset is yet to break his silence and speak on his cousin and Migos brother Takeoff’s death, but on Wednesday, he publicly reacted by showing love to the late rapper.

No doubt, the death of his cousin and Migos band member, Takeoff, who was shot and killed on Monday night (October 31), is weighing heavy on Offset, who not only grew up with Takeoff but they were also very close and remained on good terms despite the split of Migos earlier this year.

There’s been a somber mood in the hip-hop world following Takeoff’s death as fans, and other celebrities attempt to make sense of the tragedy.

On Wednesday, Offset changed his display photo to a close-up of Takeoff wearing dark sunglasses and smiling.

The other member of the Migos, Quavo, who was present when the incident took place, has not spoken about the tragedy. In videos shared online of the shooting, Quavo was seen screaming and crying in agony after realizing that Takeoff was shot and lay bleeding with a pool of blood around his head.

Instagram screenshot of Offset display photo

Meanwhile, fans have been reminiscing on the life of Takeoff. Videos of the late rapper’s many freestyles and clips from Migos’ music videos have been shared by fans who express the deep sense of loss many people felt after learning about the rapper’s passing.

A throwback video from 106 & Park in 2015 was also shared by another fan, where Bow Wow spoke to the three rappers and noted that up to that point, the Migos’ first men were Takeoff and Quavo, who held the group down while Offset was in jail.

In the video, Offset is asked about finally being able to join his family members, Takeoff and Quavo.

“First of all, it’s a blessing to come out of a situation like that but I been going in the studio,” Offset says, while Takeoff later adds that the group won’t stop.

On Twitter, many also shared messages of comfort and camaraderie for Offset and Quavo as they mourn Takeoff.

“Quavo and Offset gotta come back together and carry the Migos legacy. Do it for Takeoff man,” one fan wrote.

“Takeoff gone, quavo and offset on bad terms, its over but we need to celebrate migos run – a decade of hits, one of hiphops greatest groups, and probably the most influential atlanta artists in recent years outside of future thug and gucci,” another wrote.

“Offset was really looking like a whole proud father the way he reacted to Takeoff’s freestyle,” a third fan added.