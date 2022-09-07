Offset and Cardi B Gifted Son Waves His Own G-Wagon At 1st Birthday Bash

Offset and Cardi B are celebrating the first birthday of their baby boy, Wave, with a mini car show to ring in the first 12 months of his life. The couple is notorious for spoiling their kids and things was no different at Waves birthday party.

On Sunday, the Offset shared a series of birthday messages as he shared his love and pride for Wave. “MY BIG WAVE IS 1 YEARS OLD TODAY,” Offset wrote on Sunday as he shared several throwback moments over the last year. One of the photos showed Offset holding his baby boy for the first time while he was still wrapped in the hospital blanket, while another showed him sitting on his own in a jet.

The Migos rapper also shared several Instagram stories in honor of Wave. One of them showed them on a shopping trip, while another showed him fixing his son’s hat while the baby boy sat in his stroller. He also shared a throwback of himself and Cardi B with a few of their magazine covers over the last year.

Young Wave was also gifted a diamond-crusted Mercedes-Benz G Wagon mini car for his first birthday from his aunt Hennesy Carolina, Cardi B’s sister.

Offset and Cardi B have Wave along with four-year-old daughter Kulture. Cardi B also shared a few cute messages on Wave’s birthday.

“He got his daddies mean mug lol,” she captioned a photo of Offset and Wave. In addition to his sister Kulture, Wave has several siblings from his father’s side his sister Kalea, 7, and brothers Kody, 7, and Jordan, 12.

Cardi B also shared videos on her Instagram Stories of Wave’s birthday party. Wave is seen driving into his own party while surrounded by photographers. He and his sister Kulture are seen wearing matching denim jackets similar to their father’s pants, Cardi B’s jacket, and their other siblings’ outfits. Wave might have been past his bedtime as he was looking around at everyone, but he did seem to keep up till around 9 pm.

Cardi B also shared the after party for Wave’s birthday, which included tracks by Jamaican dancehall artists Kranium and Popcaan blazing while soca tunes also blazed away.

Cardi B and Offset got married in 2017, but the couple appeared to have marital issues leading to Cardi B filing for divorce in 2020. However, all seems well with the couple now.

Earlier this year, Offset, in an essence interview, spoke about being a father and having a blended family.

“It’s a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who’s open and treats them as if they’re her kids,” he said. “It could be an issue, but I don’t have to go through that, and that’s beautiful.”

“I feel like sometimes people go into a relationship with a man or a woman who has kids with negativity — and I feel like people should embrace it, and love it,” Cardi added. “I love our family, and I wouldn’t want it any other way,” she said.