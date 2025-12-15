Obstruction charge against ex-cop in Quindon Bacchus case dismissed 

After several years of legal proceedings arising from the controversial June 10, 2022 death of 23-year-old Quindon Bacchus, a key charge against a police officer has been dismissed.

Today, in Georgetown Magistrates’ Court No. 3, Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore upheld a no-case submission submitted by defence counsel Bernard DaSilva on behalf of his client, Damien Mc Lennon, and dismissed the charge of attempt to obstruct the course of justice that had been laid against the now-former Guyana Police Force (GPF) officer.

The court found that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case on that offence.

Mc Lennon had been accused, along with other police ranks, of attempting to cover up aspects of the investigation into Bacchus’ killing. In August 2022, he and another rank were charged with attempting to obstruct justice in connection with the controversial shooting, which sparked widespread public outcry and protests when it first emerged. Bacchus was shot dead at Haslington, East Coast Demerara (ECD) during what authorities initially described as a police operation, but which was later heavily challenged by independent accounts and evidence.

In the original prosecution, it was alleged that Mc Lennon was part of the team involved in the operation and that his subsequent statements to investigators were misleading. His lawyer had argued consistently that his role was limited and that the evidence did not support the obstruction charge.

With today’s ruling by Senior Magistrate Azore, the obstruction offence against Mc Lennon has been struck out, bringing to an end a significant chapter in this long-running case.

In the substantive case, Justice Gino Persaud had upheld a no-case submission in the matter involving Police Lance Corporal Kristoff De Nobrega, ruling that there was insufficient evidence to proceed with the murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of Bacchus.

Meanwhile, the mother of Bacchus filed an action against the State for the unlawful killing of her son. This action was filed by Dexter Todd and Associates Law Firm. The State first defended the action, denying liability for the killing and claiming that Bacchus died during an authorised Police undercover operation.

However, by letter dated July 24, 2024, the Office of the Attorney General wrote the Attorneys for Bacchus mother, as well as the Judge, indicating that the State has accepted liability for the brutal shooting and requested that the court decide on the quantum of damages to be granted to the estate of the deceased.

Earlier this year, Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo revealed that the State will be paying $24 million compensation for the unlawful of Bacchus.