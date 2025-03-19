Local News
NTC Conference to be held from May 19-23
02 April 2025
The annual National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference will be held from May 19 to 23, 2025, bringing together leaders from more than 200 Amerindian communities to participate in critical discussions relating to their development and wellbeing. Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, made the announcement during a community meeting in Akawini Village, Region Two on […]
