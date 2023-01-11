NRP Officially Challenges Results of December 12 Poll

Black Immigrant Daily News

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, January 11, 2023 (Nevis Reformation Party) – The Nevis Reformation Party’s Ms. Jaedee Caines and Dr. Patricia Bartlette are challenging the results of the December 12, 2022 Nevis Island Assembly Election in the Nevis 1 (St. Paul) and Nevis 2 (St. John) constituencies.

On Tuesday, January 10, an official document that lists Ms. Caines as the petitioner and the Concerned Citizens Movement’s Spencer Brand among others as respondents, was filed with the High Court of Justice of St. Christopher and Nevis (Nevis Circuit).

Ms. Caines said, “I just want to say thanks to everyone who partnered to make this possible. I also want to thank everyone who encouraged me to move this matter forward. I have always felt that the December 12, 2022 elections were not fair across the board and based on a number of factors, we are here today. I won’t comment on the specifics of the petition but I thought it necessary to let the people of Nevis – the people of St. Paul – know that their change agent is standing up for what is right!”

Ms. Caines, a newcomer in the political arena, garnered 604 votes in the December 12 poll while the incumbent, Spencer Brand, garnered 631 votes, according to the results announced on election night.

Last week, Dr. Bartlette also filed an election petition. She is challenging the results of the December 12, 2022 poll in the Nevis 2 (St. John) constituency.

“I would like to thank the 1,165 voters of the St. John’s Constituency who voted for and with me for change in the December 12, 2022 Nevis Island Assembly Elections. However, due to numerous irregularities and illegalities surrounding the conduct of the said poll, I moved on Friday, January 6th, 2023 to sign a petition which was filed with the court challenging the results of the election,” Dr. Bartlette said.

She added: “I stand on principle demanding free and fair elections for our people and it is my view that we should never allow the institutions safeguarding our democracy to be manipulated. I welcome and appreciate the encouragement and confidence expressed by the many supporters who are demanding – and rightly so – for a more just society. And I would just like to assure everyone that I am committed to working for and with my people for a better Nevis.”

NewsAmericasNow.com