Nothing wrong with working multiple jobs to support lifestyle change, growing economy – former PSC Chair

Former Chairman of the Private Sector Commission (PSC) Komal Singh has asserted that there is nothing unusual about an individual opting to work multiple jobs to support a lifestyle change in an expanding economy.

“I hear people talk sometimes about, you know, why do a second job?” Singh expressed, highlighting that “when you land in New York, you do three jobs to survive. So why can’t you do the same thing here?”

The GAICO founder was at the time speaking on the programme “Starting Point” aired on Saturday last.

“If you have a growing economy and a developing economy, you will obviously see a lifestyle change. And if you look back at yourself or myself, you know, the last five-ten years, we all have lifestyle change. But if you want a lifestyle change, you must also be willing to work extra hours to satisfy the lifestyle change,” the business mogul contended.

This year, the government introduced measures in Budget 2025 to support employees who go beyond the traditional eight-hour working structure.

The government introduced a non-taxable allowance for the first $50,000 earned from overtime work and second jobs -a move the private sector bodies had lauded. In fact, the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) had noted that the move will incentivise the earnings of workers who work additional hours and jobs. “This will be beneficial to local manufacturers, alleviating labour shortages and meeting the growing demand in both the manufacturing and services industries,” the GMSA stated.

According to the former PSC Chairman, the job market is very competitive and smaller companies are struggling to survive.

“Because of the high demand right now, you find a lot of private sector companies now need to compete and match those salaries…And if you don’t, you can’t retain your employee,” he pointed out.

He used as an example the traditional businesses on Regent Street – the capital city’s shopping district.

“Take these businesses on Regent Street, for example. Sooner or later, they will no longer have those workers,” Singh stated.

He explained that many other companies face similar situations but remarked that it is a good situation for the local workforce.

“We bring on workers today, we train them, they work with you for six months, and then somebody else come the next morning and offer them a high salary, and they’re gone [but] it’s a good thing for a working force,” Singh expressed.

“I just love it that our workers now can earn more money. They will have more disposable income, so they could better themselves, you know, in terms of their lifestyle,” he added.