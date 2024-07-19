Not-for-profit entity launched in honour of late Ashton Chase

In honour of the late stalwart Ashton Chase, OE, SC, a not-for-profit entity was launched to promote his life’s work, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Liliendaal, on Thursday.

Chase made a lasting mark on the country’s political landscape, with strong ties to the trade unionism movement.

He is remembered as a strong advocate for the working class, with a dynamic and strategic outlook that influenced many revolutionary political interventions.

During the ceremony, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said Chase epitomised the meaning of true service, setting an exceptional standard for public service.

The president noted that Chase’s connection with people and desire to ensure access to justice for all drove his pursuits.

“His ability to connect to the people of this country is what allowed him to be associated with the challenges of the country and led him to be part of the solution,” he said.

The head of state said it is important that the country’s history and those who contributed significantly to its development must be ingrained into the minds of the next generation so that this legacy can be preserved.

Chase wore many hats throughout his life, serving as a president of the Guyana Bar Association, vice president of the Guyana Economic Society, as well as a member of the Public Service Commission and the Council of Legal Education.

He was also the last founding member of the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic.

At an early age, Chase was elected to the National Assembly and became the Minister of Labour in the first PPP government in 1953.

“While Ashton Chase’s legacy remains perfectly intact, it is imperative that present and future generations actively benefit from the ideals he championed and the wealth of knowledge he left in his writings, legal submissions, and speeches,” President Ali stressed.

He added that Chase’s legacy should inspire future generations to make equally impactful contributions to the country’s prosperity.

“His ideals must be preserved and propagated, for within them lie the seeds for building a just, inclusive and democratic society. And this it’s important for us to ensure that the work of these extraordinary souls is told to our children, and for them to tell it to their children,” the Guyanese leader declared.

Against the backdrop of Chase’s unwavering dedication to the rights of workers, President Ali was keen on emphasising that his government is committed to ensuring that workers enjoy dignified living and working conditions.

“I assure…that our commitment to One Guyana, and our commitment to the improvement of every Guyanese, our commitment to bridging any gap that exists within communities, among people, or within regions…is equal for every single Guyanese,” the president underscored.

The non-for-profit aims to ensure that Chase’s legacy is immortalised, highlighting his many feats in various spheres, including law, politics, and trade unionism.

Chase was also an accomplished author, penning at least eight books. However, despite being highly sought after, only one is in print.

Following its launch, Ashton Chase Inc. will now seek to reprint Chase’s literary works and update editions where necessary.

Proceeds from the sale of these books and other income to the non-for-profit entity will go towards funding scholarships in the field of labour law.

A domain name has also been acquired for the entity and will be populated to educate those who wish to learn more about his legacy and life. (Extracted and Modified from DPI)