Norton now promising added benefits for part-time workers after previously criticising initiative, criminalising beneficiaries

After previously being critical of the government’s part-time job initiative and even criminalising the beneficiaries, Presidential Candidate of the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Aubrey Norton is now on the campaign trail, promising the 10-day workers added benefits like increased wages and skills training.

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration had launched the part-time jobs initiative in 2022 to provide employment opportunities for citizens, particularly those in rural and hinterland communities.

This initiative involves citizens working for 10 days a month in public offices, earning up to $40,000. Under this programme, more than 15,000 persons have been employed – largely women such as housewives.

Addressing a rally in New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) on Saturday evening, Norton disclosed that APNU will be releasing its manifesto to the public ‘soon,’ adding that the party plans to put people first should it return to office after the upcoming September 1 elections.

Among the plans Norton detailed for Guyanese was a promise to pay part-time workers $50,000 monthly.

“I want to say this to the 10 day workers, nobody will know how you vote so you will go into that box and remember you are getting $40,000 and we will carry it up to 50 but we wouldn’t stop there we are going to ensure there is education and training so that you can improve yourself and get a steady job,” the APNU presidential hopeful stated.

However, this promise of added benefits comes on the heels of Norton previously claiming, in a video statement, that the PPP was using “criminal elements and 10-day workers” to infiltrate protests and create mayhem during the countrywide unrest earlier this year following the death of 11-year-old Adriana Younge – something that was rejected by the government.

Moreover, just last month, PPP General Secretary and Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo had denied claims by the Norton-led APNU that the part-time workers were being forced to attend PPP’s political events and fired because of their political affiliations.

Only last week, President Dr Irfaan Ali had cautioned citizens, especially the 10-day workers, against trusting the People’s National Congress-led APNU once again with their livelihoods after sending home thousands of workers during its 2015-2020 term in office.

Ali, who is seeking a second term in office at the upcoming polls, assured that the next PPP/C government will ensure the part-time workers graduate into full-time employees and migrate into higher-paying jobs or even own their own businesses.