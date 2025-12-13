GPL, GFC sign $75M pact to advance reforestation in Reg. 10 Senior Advisor to US Secretary of War Patrick Weaver visits Guyana to reaffirm support for regional security &amp; stability US military kills four in latest strike on boat in the C'bean Berbice driver dies after crashing motorcar into utility pole First Lady partners with utility companies to expand employment opportunities for persons with disabilities Guyana highlights key cross-border infrastructure projects for South Korean investment
North Korea’s Kim bestows ‘hero’ titles on soldiers killed in Ukraine war 

13 December 2025
North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un has hugged injured soldiers in wheelchairs at a ceremony in the capital, Pyongyang, to welcome home troops who served with Russian forces in the war against Ukraine.

State-run Korean Central News Agency said on Saturday that Kim praised the “mass heroism” of the returning 528th Regiment of Engineers of the Korean People’s Army, which had served in Russia’s Kursk region.

Kim hailed the regiment’s conduct during its 120-day overseas deployment, which commenced in early August and involved combat and engineering duties, including mine clearing in the Kursk region of Russia, where Ukrainian forces had infiltrated and occupied for months before withdrawing.

“You could work a miracle of turning a vast area of danger zone into a safe and secure one in a matter of less than three months, the task which was believed to be impossible to be carried out even in several years,” Kim said, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

“The armed villains of the West, armed with whatever latest military hardware they are, cannot match this revolutionary army with an unfathomable spiritual depth,” Kim added at the ceremony on Friday.

This picture taken on December 12, 2025 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on December 13 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcoming soldiers from the Korean People's Army's 528th Regiment of Engineers, which returned from an overseas deployment in Russia's Kursk region during Moscow's war with Ukraine, in front of the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang. (Photo by KCNA VIA KNS / AFP) / South Korea OUT / SOUTH KOREA OUT / SOUTH KOREA OUT / ---EDITORS NOTE--- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / THIS PICTURE WAS MADE AVAILABLE BY A THIRD PARTY. AFP CAN NOT INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, LOCATION, DATE AND CONTENT OF THIS IMAGE --- /
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Friday welcomed soldiers from the Korean People’s Army’s 528th Regiment of Engineers, who returned from an overseas deployment in Russia’s Kursk region [KCNA via AFP]

The North’s leader also spoke of the “heartrending loss” of nine members of the regiment and announced that the unit would be conferred with the Order of Freedom and Independence. The deceased troops would also be honoured with the title Hero of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, KCNA said, referring to North Korea’s official name.

Video footage of the ceremony released by North Korea showed uniformed soldiers disembarking from an aircraft and Kim embracing soldiers seated in wheelchairs, as other soldiers and officials gathered to welcome the troops.

The Russian Ministry of Defence confirmed last month that North Korean troops, who had helped Russia repel Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk, were now involved in clearing the area of mines.

Concluding a key meeting of his ruling Workers’ Party of Korea on Thursday, Kim also praised the deployment of North Korean troops in support of Russia’s war on Ukraine, saying it “demonstrated to the world the prestige of our army”.

North Korea’s “ever-victorious army” was the “genuine protector of international justice”, Kim said.

Under a mutual defence pact between Moscow and Pyongyang, an estimated 14,000 North Korean soldiers were deployed to fight for Russia, with the number of those killed or wounded ranging between 3,000 and 4,000.

The welcoming ceremony held on Friday marks the latest event to publicly honour North Korean soldiers who served in Russia’s war on Ukraine.

In October, Kim was featured embracing weeping soldiers at a ground-breaking ceremony for a planned memorial to those who fought for Russia, and in June, state media showed Kim draping coffins with the national flag in what appeared to be the repatriation of soldiers’ remains from Russia.

This picture taken on December 12, 2025 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on December 13 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (at podium) attending a welcoming ceremony for the Korean People's Army's 528th Regiment of Engineers, which returned from an overseas deployment in Russia's Kursk region during Moscow's war with Ukraine, in front of the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang. (Photo by KCNA VIA KNS / AFP) / South Korea OUT / SOUTH KOREA OUT / SOUTH KOREA OUT / ---EDITORS NOTE--- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / THIS PICTURE WAS MADE AVAILABLE BY A THIRD PARTY. AFP CAN NOT INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, LOCATION, DATE AND CONTENT OF THIS IMAGE --- /
The welcoming home ceremony on Friday in Pyongyang, North Korea, for the Korean People’s Army’s 528th Regiment of Engineers [KCNA via AFP]

 

