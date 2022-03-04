North Korea launches 9th missile test of the year

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)North Korea fired at least one unidentified projectile into waters off the east of the Korean Peninsula on Saturday, believed to be a ballistic missile, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

It was initially unclear how many projectiles had been fired, but the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement the projectile is presumed to be a single ballistic missile, launched from the Sunan area near the capital Pyongyang.

“The South Korean military is maintaining a readiness posture by monitoring related movements in preparation for additional launches,” the statement said.

South Korea’s National Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Saturday morning, South Korea’s Presidential Office said in a statement.

Japan’s Coast Guard alerted its vessels, saying “possible ballistic missile(s) has been launched from North Korea.”

