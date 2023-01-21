Non-Verbal Autistic Boy Reported Missing – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Relatives of a non-verbal autistic boy have reported him missing from his Fond Bernier, Soufriere home.

A family member told St Lucia Times that Aiden Dolor was last seen in the yard of his home on Saturday at about 5:00 pm.

The family has filed a missing person report with the police, and community residents have organised a search party to find the missing youngster.

An alert on social media said three-year-old Aiden is wearing a purple shirt and grey pants.

The alert invited anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 487-0060.

They may also call the Soufriere police station at 456-3620.

