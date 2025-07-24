Noel, Klautky named flag bearers for Junior Pan Am Games

The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) has announced that Guyana’s swimming ace Raekwon Noel and hockey’s junior girls’ team captain Sarah Klautky will be Guyana’s flag bearers for the opening ceremony of the 2025 Junior Pan American Games in Asunción, Paraguay, this Saturday.

The duo will lead athletes from six sport disciplines who have qualified or were selected to represent Guyana at the highest continental junior games.

The opening ceremony for the games is scheduled for Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 19:00h at the UENO Defensores del Chaco Stadium in Asunción, Paraguay.

Noel, one of the region’s top junior swimmers who recently won several medals at the Junior Pan Am Swimming Championships, is expected to lead Guyana’s medal hunt, while Klautky will lead Guyana’s hockey team in what represents one of our first team sport participations at the junior edition of the games.

The Junior Pan American Games bring together the best junior athletes and future Olympic prospects from South, North, and Central America and the Caribbean to compete in 21 sport disciplines. It is a flagship developmental bridge competition for the Pan Am Sports Organisation, the region’s lead international sport organisation.

The Guyanese sport disciplines that have qualified for the games are archery, athletics, badminton, hockey, swimming and weightlifting.

Guyana will be represented by a 50-member delegation comprising the following athletes:

Athletics Team- Malachi Austin, Kaidon Persaud, Shamar Horatio, Simeon Adams, Wesley Tyndall, Afi Blair, Stafon Roach, Anisha Gibbons, Narissa McPherson and Keliza Smith.

Swimming Team – Raekwon Noel, Paul Mahaica, Shareefah Lewis and Ariel Rodrigue

Archery Team – Archery is set to make its historic debut at the Junior Pan Am Games with Lucas Chung competing

Weightlifting Team – This discipline will be represented by young talented prospect Kymani Joseph, who recently participated in the high-performance training camp in Paraguay

Hockey Team – Captain Sarah Klautky, Solana Crum-Ewing, Tinashe Henry, Kazaquah Uzzi, Keitanna Percival, Kendra James, Charlia Webb, Sara Matthias, Anna Rebecia Ferreira, Africo Blackman, Clayza Bobb, Makaylah Poole, Sarah Harry, Kirsten Gomes, Hannah Percival and Madison Fernandes.

The games will get under way on Sunday, August 10, 2025, and end on Saturday, August 23.

Swimming will commence on Sunday and end on Thursday, August 14, badminton shuttles off on Sunday, August 10 and ends on the 13th, athletics commences on Monday, August 18 and concludes on the 22nd, while the hockey team commence their quest for medals on Sunday, August 10, and that ends on the 19th.

Meanwhile, archery starts on Sunday, August 10 and ends on the 12th, and weightlifting gets underway on Wednesday, August 20 and ends on the 23rd.