Nobel Prize for Literature awarded to Hungarian writer László Krasznahorkai
09 October 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature to Hungarian novelist and screenwriter László Krasznahorkai.
South Korean author Han Kang won the 2024 literature prize “for her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life”. Han was the first South Korean writer and 18th woman to win the Nobel Literature Prize.
More to come…
