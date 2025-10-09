Culture Ministry meets with stakeholders on Mashramani 2026  New Demerara River Bridge undergoes major load testing with 20 fully-loaded trucks Trio charged for 2023 murder of elderly Port Mourant mechanic Section of old Demerara Harbour Bridge to link Sandhills–Timehri crossing Police investigating shooting incident in Albouystown Govt announces launch of national airborne geophysics survey
World News

Nobel Prize for Literature awarded to Hungarian writer László Krasznahorkai 

09 October 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature to Hungarian novelist and screenwriter László Krasznahorkai.

South Korean author Han Kang won the 2024 literature prize “for her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life”. Han was the first South Korean writer and 18th woman to win the Nobel Literature Prize.

More to come…

 

