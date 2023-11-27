No signs of missing fishermen who went out to sea in aid of another vessel

The missing men

Almost two weeks after four fishermen went in aid of another boat off the Atlantic Ocean, there has been no sighting of them nor their boat. This was related to this pubilcation by one of the men’s daughters, Subrina Bahadur, on Sunday via telephone.

The missing men are Vickram Singh of Longpond, West Bank Demerara (WBD); Worrin Yipsam also called “Powas” of Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD); Hazrat Razack called “Denno” of Belle West Canal No 2, WBD, and Cicil Persaud also called “Dallas” of Sisters Village, WBD.

When contacted, Bahadur explained that the family remains hopeful that her father, Razack, and the three others are alive. She noted that family members are in constant contact with the Coast Guard.

In fact, she added that since their disappearance, the Coast Guard has been very helpful in facilitating a search and rescue mission.

“Up to this morning (Sunday), family and friends joined the Coast Guard and they went back out at sea with the hope of sighting the men. The Coast Guard is also in contact with ExxonMobil just in case they spot the boat.”

It was reported that the men would have received a distress call on November 16 via radio through Exxon from their colleagues who had gone out to sea since November 5. The men subsequently boarded a small boat with a battery and an alternator which were needed to fix the bigger boat.

However, on Friday last, the vessel, “Red Snapper” which had encountered mechanical issues, returned to shore without the four men.

“The crew, when asked about my father, uncle and the others, they told us that they didn’t see them and that it was another vessel that was passing and assisted them to fix the boat,” Bahadur said.

She explained that this is not the first time her father had gone out at sea to assist his colleagues but noted that he normally takes two to three days. Bahadur as well as the families of the other three men are hoping for the best.