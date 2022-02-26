No sight of missing fishermen, vessel govt tells families

Minister Deodat Indar and officials from MARAD meeting with family members of the three missing fishermen on Friday at the Public Works Ministry

…reassured search will continue

Today marks exactly one week since three fishermen went missing after their trawler reportedly capsized and sank in the Atlantic Ocean, but despite a week of search and rescue efforts, there has been no sight of the men nor the vessel.

This is according to Minister within the Public Works Ministry, Deodat Indar. He met with family members of the three missing fishermen on Friday afternoon to update them on the current search operations being conducted.

The Minister was joined by Director General of the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), Captain Stephen Thomas, and Captain John Flores, one of the members of the high-level Board of Inquiry (BoI) that was set up by the Government to investigate the circumstances surrounding the sunken vessel – World Friend 307, which is owned by Noble House Seafoods Limited.

Following Friday’s meeting, Minister Indar told this publication, “I just met with them to keep them updated on what we’re doing [in relation to] the search operation; what we found so far and what we’re doing… [The search team] continues to search but they have not located the vessel as yet or any bodies.”

Nevertheless, the Minister within the Public Works Ministry indicated that the search still continues.

According to Indar, he also listened to the concerns raised by each family member.

The three fishermen who went missing after their trawler capsized in the Atlantic Ocean some 18 miles off of the Mahaicony Coast last Saturday have been identified as 44-year-old Captain Harold Damon of Lot 4 Water Street, Agricola, Greater Georgetown, and two crew members: 46-year-old Winston Sam of Lot 32 Public Road, McDoom, Greater Georgetown; and 78-year-old Ronald Burton of Lot 23 Water Street, Agricola, Greater Georgetown.

Missing: (L-R) Captain Harold Damon, Ronald Burton and Winston Sam

A fourth crew member, Vincent Dazzell, survived the tragedy and was rescued by another fishing boat and brought to shore on Saturday afternoon. Before coming to shore, however, he said they spent some three hours exploring the area in search of the three missing fishermen but to no avail.

Speaking with INews after the meeting at the Public Works Ministry on Friday, Tiffany Sam, the sister-in-law of Winston, related that they were told that the net that was found earlier this week by the search team was not from the missing vessel but was an old one that was apparently dumped there a while now.

“What the Minister said is that they searched all the areas possible that the boat supposed to be and they haven’t found anything… They’re expanding the search now,” she said.

Tiffany further disclosed that they were told the metal detecting vessel that is being used in the search efforts went off twice during the operation but when the divers went underwater, in both instances, it was just planks.

She went on to add that they raised with the Minister, concerns about the surviving crew member’s varied account of what transpired to each of the families.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Public Works Ministry said that the families were also informed that they would be updated on the investigations being carried out by the BoI into the circumstances surrounding the sinking of the fishing vessel.

However, while they were told that the fishing boat sank very fast because it was heavy, the families believe that the vessel did not sink.

“If they’re claiming that the boat is iron and it’s that heavy, and it go down that fast then it supposed to be right around where they’re searching… So it’s not adding up; nothing is adding up even what the survivor is saying. So, I come to a conclusion that that boat didn’t sink. It’s six days and something should have already popped up. They said they’re not finding anything from the boat, nothing,” Tiffany related.

In response to their concerns, the woman said the Minister has instructed Captain Flores to check with the Police report filed by Dazzell and Nobel House’s records of the last time they had contact with the trawler.