No shutdown of Mabaruma Primary School – Regional Chairman



The Mabaruma Primary School The Mabaruma Primary School

Chairman of Region One (Barima-Waini) Brentnol Ashley has refuted reports that the Mabaruma Primary School has been shutdown amid an outbreak of Covid-19.

“That is far from the truth,” the Regional Chair told INews.

He admitted that a teacher at that facility complained of feeling unwell and was subsequently tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“She was in Georgetown and would’ve returned to school late and upon her return to school yesterday, she would’ve been tested and she was tested positive,” Ashley explained.

“She was placed into isolation and all the other teachers were tested and their results would’ve returned negative,” he added.

The situation, the Regional Chairman noted, has not affected the operation of the school which is still opened.

In fact, he noted that the school was also sanitised.

When asked, he noted too that no other schools have been affected as a result of the Covid threat.

Nevertheless, the Chairman said regional officials are aware of a flu circulating across Guyana and is encouraging teachers to get tested for the Covid-19 if they experience flu-like symptoms.

“We are currently assessing the situation at all the schools, because there is a flu that is going around, so we are encouraging persons to get tested if they find themselves feeling symptoms of Covid.”

“Once they are found to be positive, the necessary steps are taken to ensure that they are isolated, the school is sanitised and once the teachers and the staff are okay, we continue our schooling,” he noted.