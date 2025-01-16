15,000 new house lots, 20 new housing areas by June - Croal Over 110lbs of ganja found at incomplete Mahaicony building Region 8 farmer charged for 2013 murder No report of Guyana affected by US foreign aid freeze – Jagdeo ICJ likely to rule on border controversy case by 2026 – Greenidge Introduction of biometrics requires legislative provisions - GECOM
Local News

No report of Guyana affected by US foreign aid freeze – Jagdeo

30 January 2025
US-funded programmes across the globe are facing crises after US President Donald Trump ordered a 90-day freeze to review which humanitarian and security initiatives it will keep supporting.

Asked whether this decision has affected Guyana, Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday responded in the negative.

“We have not received any report about any aid being frozen to Guyana nor it affecting us…there is no such report at this point of time,” he told reporters at his weekly press conference.

He noted that a conversation between President Dr Irfaan Ali and the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, in fact, surrounded continued and enhanced cooperation between the two countries in several areas including the energy sector.

“We’re really grateful and thankful for the support of the US government in reaffirming its strong support on the Venezuela border issue,” he added.

The United States is the largest single donor of aid globally – in fiscal year 2023, it disbursed $72 billion in assistance.

Guyana benefits from US funding through the USAID and other programmes.

