No ‘oil refinery’ commitments were made to DEPCO – Govt

See full statement from the Guyana Government:

The Government of Guyana has noted a press release purportedly issued by Delta Energy and Petroleum Company (DEPCO) reported in the Guyana Chronicle News […] November 02, 2022 headlined “10,000 jobs lined up as funds secured for Berbice-based oil refineries”.

The Government of Guyana wishes to make it clear that it has had no discussion with DEPCO, and no permissions or commitments have been given by the Government to the said company in relation to the development of oil refineries.

Furthermore, it is worthwhile to note that having received several unsolicited proposals, the Government of Guyana on October 15, 2022, invited proposals for interested Parties for the design, finance, and construction of a 30,000 barrel per day, (b/d) oil refinery to be built in the vicinity of Crab Island in Berbice. As indicated in the Request for Proposal (RFP), in order to be considered all interested parties must respond to this RFP.

The response to this RFP will be used to determine a capable partner that will be selected to work with the Government to complete the project based on (i) the timeframes stipulated, (ii) evidence of financial and technical ability and (iii) response to other requirements of this RFP.

Responses to this RFP must be submitted to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) by December 13, 2022 (closing deadline).