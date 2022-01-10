No new Covid deaths; 8 in ICU

Data released from the Ministry of Health today shows that there were no new Covid-related deaths recorded within the last 24-hours, leaving the country’s death toll at 1070.

The country, nevertheless, has recorded 438 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 45,340.

There are eight persons receiving care in the Intensive Care Unit while a total of 107 are hospitalised. There are 6006 persons isolating at home while 11 persons are in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 38,149.