No firearm found at scene of rare fatal police shooting in England, watchdog says

London (CNN)No firearm was found at the scene where a Black man was shot dead by police in south London this week, according to a watchdog office investigating the rare fatal police shooting in England.

Chris Kaba, 24, died after he was shot following a Metropolitan Police car chase in Streatham Hill on Monday evening, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said in a statement Wednesday.

Armed police attempted to stop the vehicle that Kaba was in after an automatic number plate recognition camera indicated that the vehicle was linked to a previous firearms incident, the IOPC said.

At about 10 p.m. (5 p.m. ET), as armed officers tried to stop the vehicle, a police officer fired a single shot. Officers at the scene administered CPR while additional support from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance was also called, the IOPC adds. Kaba died in the hospital on Monday night.

The IOPC, the police watchdog for England and Wales, said it searched the scene and local area on Tuesday evening, after which no non-police issued firearm was found.

