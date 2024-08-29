No fee to cross new Demerara River Bridge

An artist’s impression of the Demerara River Bridge

There will be no fee to cross the new Demerara River Bridge, President Dr Irfaan Ali has announced.

“On the completion of the new Demerara River bridge, the toll for crossing will be free of cost,” he announced moments ago.

The US$260 million New Demerara River Bridge, a key project to alleviate traffic congestion caused by the current Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB), is some 64 per cent complete.

Meanwhile, the president also said if the negotiations are not completed by the time the new Demerara River bridge becomes toll free, the Berbice River Bridge will also become toll free.

The Wismar River Bridge, he added, will also become toll free.