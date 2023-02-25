Nine Students Inducted in the Social Security Board’s Susanna Lee High School Scholarship Program

Black Immigrant Daily News

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, February 24, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom)- Nine students from high schools around St. Kitts and Nevis were inducted to the Social Security Board’s Susanna Lee High School Scholarship Program during a ceremony held at E. St. John Payne Annex on Thursday.

Along with the scholarship awardees, four students were given one-time assistance and seven 5th Form graduates were recognized for their achievement in the recent CSEC examinations.

During the ceremony Prime Minister and Minister of Social Security, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew provided brief remarks.

Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew

He spoke of the significance of the ceremony’s theme “Striving for Excellence” noting that it is a testament to what is required of the awardees.

“The theme, “Striving for Excellence” is quite fitting as it speaks to exactly what is required of you as scholarship recipients. It is a reward for your hard work and commitment to academia and a reinforcement to continue to be relentless in your academic pursuits and thrive for the best.”

The Prime Minister urged the students to take advantage of the many opportunities that the program provides.

“I urge you to take advantage of every convenience supported you through this program. Use it as an asset to build not only your resume, but your character and discipline, and encourage you even at your young age to be intentional.”

He concluded by congratulating the students and wished them all the best in their future endeavors.

The Social Security Board’s Scholarship Program began in 1983 and to date over 300 students have been awarded.

NewsAmericasNow.com