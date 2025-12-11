blinking-dotLive updates,

By Alastair McCready, Edna Mohamed, Maziar Motamedi and Faisal Ali

Published On 11 Dec 202511 Dec 2025

  • Palestinian Civil Defence says families forcibly displaced by Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza now trapped in flooded tents as heavy rains hit the southern part of the Strip.
  • UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese says Palestinians have been left to freeze and starve in Gaza as Storm Byron hits and the unstoppable “nightmare” continues.