Nigerian Star Yemi Alade Eyes More Collabs After Linking With Spice

Who wouldn’t be excited at having a chance to collaborate with the Queen of Dancehall, Spice? One star in the afrobeats genre, Nigerian recording artist Yemi Alade, is all steamed up with the recent release of her latest single, “Bubble It,” which features Spice.

This is not her first set of work with Jamaican artists, but of course, this one is special to her since it represents two strong females coming together to strengthen the bridge that is being formed between Afrobeats and dancehall artists.

Alade has always loved dancehall and told The STAR that she realized that she and Spice were becoming good friends online, and they both began publicly showing appreciation for each other’s work.

She added that when they met face-to-face for the first time, it was in Atlanta as they were both just going about their business. That was in November 2021, and she said since then, she felt that they needed to do something together musically.

The “Oh My Gosh” singer added that in her heart, she knew they needed to take that friendship and admiration and put it into a song. With that thought at the back of her mind, when the opportunity came up, she grabbed it.

She explained that the chance presented itself when she was recording music with her producer in Ghana, and she heard a track and immediately thought of Spice. After recording her verse and chorus, she sent it to her.

The video for the track was recorded in Atlanta. It has been doing well on YouTube and has already crossed 3.7 million views. It has also received positive feedback from fans who commented on the video.

“1 million views in one day! This a certified hit! A collab we didn’t know we needed but we got it and we’re happy! ???? Spice & Yemi Alade killed this!” this fan said while another chimed in, “Big ups to mother Africa and Jamaica …. Mi appreciate dis … Always a party when Africa and Jamaica come together.”

Alade explained that the collab had great chemistry between the two artists because they both recognized that they are queens. She added that being a queen doesn’t require a crown, but it starts from the inside.

“Speaking for myself, from the beginning of my career, if anyone remembers the title of my first album was King of Queens. I had already given myself the title before the public did,” she continued.

The “True Love” artist added that for an artiste to be called a queen or a king in her or his career, it’s up to the individual and then their fans. To this end, she believes that a queen is someone who is loved and respected and can be seen as a role model.

“I love and respect my fellow female artistes whether dancehall, R&B, Afrobeats and soca…I do like Shenseea but we haven’t met as yet, and Patrice Roberts [soca star]. I want to connect with more of our global music queens and for people to continue supporting the music,” she added.