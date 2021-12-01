Nigeria on high alert as it confirms three cases of Omicron variant

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The test results “were positive for this variant in three persons with history of travel to South Africa. These cases were recent arrivals in the country in the past week,” the statement said.

“The NCDC assumes Omicron is widespread globally given the increasing number of countries reporting this variant. Therefore, it is a matter of when, not if, we will identify more cases.”

Nigeria’s travel advisory has been updated and now requires travelers to the country to pre-book a day 2 and day 7 PCR test and present a negative COVID-19 test result, which must be done two days before departure.

“Pre-booking and payment for all day 2 and day 7 COVID-19 PCR tests are prerequisites for travel,” the new travel requirement states.

Read More