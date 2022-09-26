Nicki Minaj Vents After YouTube Hit Her Video With Skeng With Age Restriction

Nicki Minaj is blasting YouTube for adding an age restriction on her “Likkle Miss Remix” music video with Skeng. On Monday afternoon, Minaj called out YouTube as well as her label for adding the restriction or letting it be added.

According to YouTube, an age restriction might be added to a video after reviewing the content.

“When a video is age-restricted, viewers must be signed in and 18 years of age or older to view it,” the platform said.

Additionally, age-restricted videos are screened for content that has, violence, disturbing imagery, nudity, sexually suggestive content, and portrayal of dangerous activities. On Monday, Minaj claimed that YouTube was being unfair to her and that they were “in bed with a certain record label and [management] company].

“Imagine this. They restricted my f***** video but have things a million f**** times worse on their BOGUS F*** PLATFORM. this is what they do to keep you from winning while doing ads for other ppl and posting FAKE F*** STATS,” she wrote on Instagram.

Nicki Minaj Instagram

She also cursed out the label. “Because the same ppl who run YouTube are in bed with a certain record label and mngmnt company,” she added.

Nicki Minaj also theorized that there was a scheme at play to deprive her of views after the remix first dropped and lashed out at her employees at her label, whom she called “DUDS.”

Meanwhile, there were mixed reviews of Minaj’s claims, with some agreeing that the rapper’s algorithm had other artists on it when her music was searched. Others claimed that Minaj’s tactic was to generate controversy to get the song’s numbers up.

“They really have to start telling these artists the truth about these numbers and how restrictions work because this is actually pretty normal to receive from YouTube lol,” another added. “Organic reach is everything but if you want to reach more ppl outside of your target audience then you pay to run them ads (which does work). That might not be her method but it is a common method and it’s prettt stupid to knock if we being honest lol. & most importantly you don’t need a machine to do it. I too would cross promo my video on her channel, the fan base numbers speak for themselves!! Why run an ad where an audience doesn’t exist? Are we slow now?”