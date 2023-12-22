Nicki Minaj Teases Rihanna Collab On ‘Pink Friday 2 Gag City Deluxe’

Did Nicki Minaj just reveal a possible Rihanna feature on the deluxe version of Pink Friday 2?

Pink Friday 2, Nicki’s most anticipated album yet has aged quite well in its early life, already becoming a record-breaking, chart-topping, industry-shaking, Gold-certified hit in its newly minted debut. While the sequel has already far exceeded expectations, Nicki fulfilled her promise of more to come with a deluxe version of the album titled Pink Friday 2 (Gag City Deluxe).

As the rapper has been teasing fans here and there with what to expect on this deluxe album, she just dropped a name that has everyone doing a double take. According to Nicki, the project isn’t complete without Rihanna’s vocals being added to the mix.

Taking to her Instagram Story this week to shoutout the Queen of pop, Nicki posted a video of Rihanna dancing to her album song “FTCU” at the recent Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty end-of-year party.

“The full gag city deluxe ain’t coming out until Queen Rih send her vocals. POW,” Nicki captioned the clip with a series of heart hands emojis.

It remains unclear whether the rapper was just teasing or if she does indeed have an upcoming joint track with the Bajan billionaire bombshell. However, it would certainly be fitting as Nicki tapped a lot of the same guest stars for the sequel, and back in 2010, Rihanna featured on the track “Fly” from the original Pink Friday album.

While fans wait patiently to see if a new collaboration between Minaj and Rihanna will see the light of day, Gag City Deluxe already includes additions like “Beep Beep (Remix)” featuring 50 Cent and “Love Me Enough” featuring Monica and Keyshia Cole. Nicki previously teased that there would be a new song added every day until the album was complete.

“Next week #GagCity welcomes a new edition every day beginning Monday or Tuesday. Every day until Friday, you’ll get an [additional] song that completes my favorite body of work to date. Four more songs,” she teased n X, formerly known as Twitter.

How do you feel about the possibility of Rihanna joining Gag City? Are you anticipating it or not holding your breath?