Nicki Minaj Says ‘Queen Radio’ Leaving Apple Music, Thanks Joe Budden

Nicki Minaj found a new home for Queen Radio as she eyes return.

The Trinidadian rapper has her fans excited after finally giving them something to look forward to. As she is slowly returning to the music scene from her long hiatus, Nicki Minaj hopped on Twitter yesterday to tell her fans that Queen radio will be back again, but this time on a different platform.

On Tuesday, hip-hop commentator and friend of Nicki Minaj, Joe Budden, on his podcast, expressed his desire for the Queen Radio to return and asked what happened to the popular radio show. “I want to know what happened to Queen Radio… Where is Queen Radio? It was only the biggest thing outside of OVO Radio.” Hidden said. He continued, “Queen Radio is important for culture. Sorry! It should be there or we should get an announcement as to why it’s not there.”

Joe also speculated as to why the self-proclaimed Queen of Rap may be taking such a long break from music. He says that despite not making music, she has been doing important things in her life, most notable being getting married and becoming a mother.

Well, Nicki caught wind of the clip circulating on Twitter and decided to give fans an update finally. She retweeted the clip and responded to Joe’s plea for a comeback and responded. She tweeted, “Thank you Joe, I rlly appreciate you asking & caring. We have a new home. Official announcement coming soon. I gotta s/o Larry Jackson @ Apple tho, for originally putting the idea on my radar & giving me his blessing to explore new avenues for the show. #QueenRadio”.

The news of Nicki Minaj finally returning with Queen Radio with a “new home,” her fanbase, the Barbz, started to post clips of their favorite moments from the show. The “Super Bass” rapper saw these and decided to reminisce with the Barbz and respond to some of the tweets that she saw.

Queen radio is where Nicki Minaj holds court as she shows off her unfiltered side, interacting with fellow Barbz and showing off her music taste with her unmatched playlist. The radio show has broken multiple records since it first aired on August 9, 2018. From being first created to promote Nicki’s fourth studio album ‘Queen’ to becoming the most listened to show on Apple Music, and now with a new home Queen Radio is one of the most anticipated shows that mark the official return of the Queen herself.