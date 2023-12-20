Nicki Minaj Is The GOAT Young Money Artist, Says Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne says Nicki Minaj is the GOAT Young Money artist.

On the heels of the release of his latest joint album with 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne is having some GOAT talk with his collaborator. The two, who recently made an appearance on Complex’s GOAT Talk series, sat down to mull over their greatest of all time in every category – chain, slang, rapper, verse, hip-hop producer, you name it.

When Complex posed the question, “GOAT Young Money Artist,” Tunechi appeared less pensive than he was about previous questions as he responded promptly to give Nicki her flowers. “GOAT Young Money artist? Nicki Minaj,” said the rapper.

Nicki Minaj’s new album Pink Friday 2, the sequel to her freshman effort, is currently No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The achievement makes Nicki the female rapper with the most No. 1 albums, with three titles taking the coveted top spot over the course of her illustrious career. The sequel debuted with 228,000 equivalent album units earned, which is the largest opening week for a rap album by a woman in this decade. It also denotes the biggest opener for a female R&B/hip-hop album this year.

Lil Wayne, who was one of the many high-profile guest stars on PF2, has always been one of Nicki’s biggest fans, taking every opportunity he gets to praise her for her perpetual success. As for 2 Chainz, he was quick to second Wayne’s answer for GOAT Young Money artist as well, adding, “I would say Nicki too. I love Nicki too,” he said.

Tunechi and Chainz recently dropped their joint album Welcome 2 Collegrove, a follow-up to the 2016 project ColleGrove. It was released on November 17 – the day Nicki’s album was originally supposed to launch. However, Nicki promptly set the record straight that Lil Wayne was aware that she had changed her album date, assuring fans that the Young Money boss would never.

“As you can tell, Weezy and 2 Chainz, they announced their date, and you know how me and Weezy play. He would never do that if that was my album date. So, I wanted to make sure you guys were aware of that because I saw some of you guys questioning that,” Nicki clarified at the time.

Elsewhere in the GOAT Talk series, Lil Wayne noted that he hasn’t rapped his GOAT verse yet, while 2 Chainz said he was from the hit collaborative track “Mercy” with Kanye West, Big Sean, and Pusha T, adding that he bodied everyone on that track. The duo also agreed that Kanye West was the GOAT hip-hop producer (Lil Wayne included Mannie Fresh as well), and Jay-Z the GOAT rapper. Wayne, of course, added Missy Elliot to that list, and 2 Chainz added Lil Wayne himself.