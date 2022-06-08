Nick Cannon The Father Of Abby De La Rosa’s New Baby, Possibly Twins

Nick Cannon confirms to be the father of Abby De La Rosa new baby.

Nick Cannon‘s baby fever has been confirmed by the actor. He first hinted that he might have multiple babies on the way during the Lip Service podcast yesterday, June 7. Now according to TMZ, the Wild’N Out host is reportedly the father of Abby De La Rosa’s baby, due on October 25. The news comes a week after De La Rosa announced she is pregnant with possibly twins.

“When you say ‘on the way…’ What count are you at? Let’s just put it this way … the stork is on the way. If you thought it was a lot of kids last year…” he said on the podcast mentioned above. The hint brought immediate reactions from fans on social media sites. Other reports indicate he may be expecting up to three children.

De La Rosa officially announced her pregnancy over the weekend on Instagram.

“IM PREGNANT. Another set of twins?! Follow me on ONLY FANS to find out more (LINK IN BIO) I’ll be posting all the exclusive content and answering the questions ya’ll are dying to know!” she posted.

As of now, Cannon is a father of eight. Three of them were born in 2021, and two of them came with De La Rosa. Those two are twins named Zion Mixolydian, and Zillion Heir were born in June of last year.

Nick Cannon also shared that he tried to stay celibate back in October 2021 but wasn’t even able to make it until January 2022. The actor blamed a combination of reasons for that, including the fact that he had a lot on his plate at the moment, including dealing with depression.

Cannon also admitted that he fell into a depression when his son died last year. He added that while he was going through that rough patch, “everybody was like, ‘Let’s just give him a little vagina, and that’s gonna cure it all.’”

Last December, the comedian, rapper, and TV host Nick Cannon announced that his 5-month-old son, Zen, had passed away due to a malignant brain tumor. At the time, he shared that he and Zen’s mother, Alyssa Scott, noticed that Zen’s breathing seemed unusual when he was about two months old.