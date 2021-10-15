NGSA top student Nirvana Wimal aspires to be a teacher to help others excel

Nirvana Wimal

By: Amar Persaud

Having made history as the top National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) student this year, Nirvana Wimal plans to become a teacher so that she can help the younger generation similarly excel in their studies.

Nirvana, of the Success Elementary School, gained an impressive 524 marks at the NGSA which were held on August 4 and 5. She earned a place at Queen’s College.

Speaking with reporters following the official announcement of NGSA results today at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Nirvana said one of her dreams in life is to become a teacher.

“I want to be a teacher when I grow up because I can share the knowledge that my teachers taught me to everyone else,” the young lady expressed.

Being this year’s top student was a welcoming surprise for Nirvana, and she feels extremely honoured to be a role-model for other students.

According to the student, her success can be attributed to hard work and a good support system.

“I had many sleepless nights, after school, I would do lessons and then homework and then I would study my work at night, and then got to bed around 12, I also took extra lessons on Saturdays and Sundays,” she explained.

“I didn’t expect to do this well because I know in class there are children who do better than me…but I feel very happy and glad that all my hard work paid off,” she added.

Commenting on the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and her adjustment to the new way of learning through digital means, Nirvana admitted that the journey was tough.

“It was very hard because we didn’t get to go out a lot. Normally, we would get to on trips a lot…also because you didn’t get to go to real school and you get distracted at [home],” she explained.

As she embarks on her secondary school life, Nirvana said she intends to continue studying hard.

“Definitely more work and education so that I can increase my level of knowledge,” she expressed.

Tying at second place at this year’s NGSA were Deja Datt and Paris Timmerman with 523 marks.