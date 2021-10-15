NGSA results to be available online from 1pm

The results of the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) written on August 04 and 05, 2021, are being released to schools. Thirteen thousand eight hundred and twenty-one (13,821) candidates wrote this assessment. The results being released give a report on the candidates’ performance at National Grade Six Assessment. The administration and the marking of the National Grade Six Assessment 2021 followed the national COVID 19 guidelines and protocols.

The NGSA results will be available online from 13:00h. Parents and students are advised to log onto the following website: http://exams.moeguyana.org. The candidates’ timetable will provide the necessary information to access these results.

The Ministry of Education has continued its collaboration with the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) to improve the quality of all national primary grade assessments. Teachers, subject specialists and test development officers developed the test items with the technical guidance of the Caribbean Examinations Council, addressing key areas such as item construction, weighting of items, sampling and other psychometric elements. Candidates were tested in four subjects namely, Mathematics, English, Science and Social Studies. The examination in each subject area consisted of two papers. Paper One consisted of forty multiple choice items while Paper Two consisted of essay type or open ended items.

Areas tested for each subject were:

Mathematics – Knowledge, Algorithmic Thinking, Reasoning

Science – Knowledge, Comprehension, Application

Social Studies – Knowledge, Conceptual Understanding, Use of

Knowledge

English Language – Reading, Comprehension and Vocabulary: Structure and

Mechanics; Content, Focus, Vocabulary; Language and Organization

The highest possible standardized scores obtainable were:

Mathematics 138.99

English 122.51

Social Studies 128.56

Science 136.43

The highest possible total score obtainable was 527

President’s College

President’s College is one of the A schools in Region 4. Non residential places are awarded to candidates in Region 4 from Mahaica to Cummings Lodge, who have attained a minimum score of 490 marks. Residential places are offered to candidates from Regions # 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 who have attained scores of 490 marks and above. A total of two hundred ninety (290) candidates from schools in Regions 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 9 and 10 are eligible for entry into the school.

NATIONAL GRADE SIX ASSESSMENT – 2021

CANDIDATES SECURING THE TOP TEN PLACES BY REGION

REGION # 1

NAME SCHOOL NAME MARKS School Awarded

Troy Roberts Port Kaituma Primary 508 The Bishops’ High

Tobias Chacon Hosororo Primary 500 St Rose’s High

3 Oniesa Phang Mabaruma Primary 496 St Joseph High

4 Bobetto Castello Hosororo Primary 493 North West Sec

5 Caela Rodrigues Santa Rosa Primary 491 Santa Rosa Sec

6 James Chappelle Santa Rosa Primary 488 Santa Rosa Sec

6 Jezel Atkinson Santa Rosa Primary 488 Santa Rosa Sec

8 Jamaine De Santos St Mary’s Primary 487 North West Sec

9 Malachi Bennett Port Kaituma Primary 484 Port Kaituma Sec

9 Mitchell Gomes Hosororo Primary 484 North West Sec

REGION # 2

1 Shreya Ramnarine CV Nunes Primary 517 Queen’s College

2 Bhavin Griffith Huist Dierien Primary 516 “

3 Aaisha Mohamed Al Madinah Islamic Prim 510 “

3 Jessica Inniss Fisher Primary 510 “

5 Lukesh Deonarine Taymouth Manor Primary 509 The Bishops’ High

6 Karishma Dhanoopdarie CV Nunes Primary 508 “

6 Jada Welcome Aurora Primary 508 “

8 Bavanie Gangoo CV Nunes Primary 507 “

9 Esaara Persaud CV Nunes Primary 504 St Stanislaus Coll

9 Kaysheena Singh Taymouth Manor Primary 504 “

9 Nishanna Dial Huist Dierien Primary 504 “

REGION # 3

1 Gizelle Nicholson Leonora Primary 520 Queen’s College

2 Zhijie Yang Academy of Excellence 519 “

3 Aliyah Hanif Academy of Excellence 518 “

3 Malia Marcello Leonora Primary 518 “

5 Gasella Williams Genesis Early Childhood 517 “

5 Rauid Khan Leonora Primary 517 “

7 Reshaun Ulla Qayyim Academy 516 “

7 Rebekah Joseph Vive-la-Force Primary 516 “

7 Malachi Patrick Academy of Excellence 516 “

10 Yushini Kumar Genesis Early Childhood 515 “

10 Emily Vaamonde-Beria Crane Primary 515 “

10 Kaitlyn Persaud La Grange Primary 515 “

REGION # 4

1 Nirvana Wimal Success Elementary 524 Queen’s College

2 Paris Timmerman Chateau Margot Primary 523 “

3 Jada Persaud Success Elementary 522 “

4 J’kell Whyte Success Elementary 521 “

4 Joshua Mc Arthur Vryheid’s Lust Primary 521 “

4 Shabaka Yisrael Success Elementary 521 “

7 Morven Barran Success Elementary 520 “

7 Malea Rampersaud Success Elementary 520 “

9 Ariel Williams Success Elementary 519 “

9 Anna Singh Enmore Hope Primary 519 “

9 Raj Data Enmore Hope Primary 519 “

9 Anaiya Benjamin Enmore Hope Primary 519 “

REGION # 5

1 Tiana Hughes Rosignol Primary 511 Queen’s College

2 Mia Jameer Bath Primary 509 The Bishops’ High

3 Jaden Todd Sapodilla School of Excel. 506 “

3 Raam David Mortice Primary 506 “

5 Khemraj Peetum Sapodilla School of Excel. 505 “

6 Mohamed Hussain Sapodilla School of Excel. 504 St Stanislaus Coll.

6 Hemraj Lekhram Mortice Primary 504 “

6 Jaden Alfred Latchmansingh Primary 504 “

9 Indranie Ramoutar Bath Primary 502 “

9 Mattanah Beephat No 29 Primary 502 “

REGION # 6

1 Raphael Omarao Skeldon Primary 518 Queen’s College

2 Sarah Mannu Cumberland Primary 517 “

3 Miya Hari New Market Primary 516 “

4 Vishun Basdeo Rose Hall Estate Primary 513 “

5 Jada Dhanpat Skeldon Primary 512 “

5 Rihanna Lewis Port Mourant Primary 512 “

5 Maranda Adams All Saints Primary 512 “

8 Anmarie Sukhra Cropper Primary 511 “

8 Charita Jagarnath Tain Primary 511 “

8 Ciel Clement All Saints Primary 511 “

8 Jameir Grant St Aloysius Primary 511 “

REGION # 7

1 Sabastian Khan Potaro Primary 495 St Jospeh High

2 Rollicisa Vankenic St John the Baptist Pri 489 Three Miles Sec

3 Kimora Edwards Kamarang Primary 484 DC Ceasar Fox Sec

4 Priya Edwards Kako Primary 483 “

5 Sabrina Albert Paruima Primary 481 “

6 Jarel Benn Potaro Primary 477 Three Miles Sec

6 Felicia Jacobs 72 Miles Primary 477 “

6 Kimberly Wong St John the Baptist Pri 477 Three Miles Sec

9 Bindito Mc Kend St John the Baptist Pri 474 Three Miles Sec

10 Elesha Joe Waramadong Primary 473 DC Ceasar Fox Sec

REGION # 8

1 Ishmaiah La Cruz Mahdia Primary 504 St Stanislaus Coll

2 Lamar Thomas Mahdia Primary 493 Mahdia Sec

3 Genesis Daniels School of Excellence 482 “

4 Amber Gildharie Mahdia Primary 479 “

5 Deona Stanislaus Monkey Mountain Primary 478 Paramakatoi Sec

5 Ashana Lewis Tuseneng Primary 478 “

7 Isaiah Rigby Mahdia Primary 474 Mahdia Sec

8 Kareena Baldinvick Paramakatoi Primary 470 Paramakatoi Sec

9 Lloyd Brown Paramakatoi Primary 462 “

9 Valaan King Monkey Mountain Primary 462 “

9 Yvonne Kenfume Monkey Mountain Primary 462 “

REGION # 9

1 Aisha De Freitas Arapaima Primary 517 Queen’s College

2 Kellon Jordon Karaudarnau Primary 507 The Bishops’ High

3 Leandro Marcello Aishalton Primary 505 “

4 Jason James Aishalton Primary 503 St Stanislaus Coll

5 Leann Poon Aishalton Primary 501 St Stanislaus Colle

6 Rachel Davis Toka Primary 500 St Rose’s High

7 Reon Alfred Aishalton Primary 499 “

8 Leandre Williams Arapaima Primary 493 St Ignatius Sec

9 Kieon Jordon Karaudarnau Primary 491 Aishalton Sec

10 Kaiwino Haynes Kwatamang Primary 489 Annai Sec

10 Daniel Alexander Katoonarib Primary 489 Sand Creek Sec

REGION # 10

1 Akiera Campbell Watooka Day Primary 518 Queen’s College

2 Aliyah Anthony Regma Primary 516 “

2 Angel Henry Regma Primary 516 “

4 Mollya Wilson Amelia’s Ward Primary 514 “

5 Nykasi Hodge Amelia’s Ward Primary 512 “

6 Lakeshia Venture Royal Halls of Learning 511 “

7 Shaniece Duncan Watooka Day Primary 510 “

7 Angel Saul Regma Primary 510 “

9 Tia Sampson One Mile Primary 509 The Bishops’ High

10 Joshua Purnell Amelia’s Ward Primary 508 “

10 Jalicia Douglas Regma Primary 508 “

10 Tierre Mc Intosh Royal Halls of Learning 508 “

REGION # 11

1 Deja Datt New Guyana School 523 Queen’s College

2 Aditi Joshi Mae’s Under 12 521 “

2 Khevin Sandy Lowe’s Academy 521 “

2 Chelsea Persaud Dharmic Rama Krishna 521 “

5 Ethan Major Green Acres Primary 520 “

5 Arya Murli Mae’s Under 12 520 “

5 Maleia Baharally Mae’s Under 12 520 “

5 Rhiann London New Guyana School 520 “

9 Anushka Singh Marian Academy 519 “

9 Justin Goberdhan Mae’s Under 12 519 “

9 Dollyann Holder Graham’s Hall Primary 519 “

9 Az-Zahra Mohamed Mae’s Under 12 519 “

9 Kassia Dookie Mae’s Under 12 519 “

9 Cassidy Singh St Ambrose Primary 519 “

9 Rhesa Langevine Green Acres Primary 519 “

Details of the candidates securing the top ten places are indicated below:

The top position was gained by Nirvana Wimal of Success Elementary with a score of 524 marks.

Second position was shared by Parris Timmerman of Chateau Margot Primary and Deja Datt of New Guyana School with 523 marks. Jada Persaud of Success Elementary secured the fourth position with 522 marks.

Six candidates shared the fifth position with 521 marks. They are Aditi Joshi of Mae’s Under 12, Joshua Mc Arthur of Vryheid’s Lust Primary, Shabaka Yisrael and J’Kell Whyte of Success Elementary, Khevin Sandy of Lowe’s Academy and Chelsea Persaud of Dharmic Rama Krishana.