NGSA results to be announced July 4

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand

Education Minister Priya Manikchand has revealed that the results of this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) will be announced on July 4.

A total of 15,488 pupils wrote this year’s NGSA on May 2 and 3. The pupils were tested in English Language, Mathematics, Social Studies and Science.

In a live broadcast today, the Education Minister assured students that regardless of which school they are placed, they will receive a “solid, high-quality” education.