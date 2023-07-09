NGSA: “Parental involvement is very important” – mother of Region 7 top student

Aresia Cornelius of Karrau Primary School has been declared top student for Region Seven at this year’s NGSA exams. She will be attending the Bishops’ High School this September

…as Aresia makes Karrau village proud

By Alva Solomon

When the Education Ministry released the results of the National Grade Six Examinations (NGSA) on Friday, young Aresia Cornelius was among the hundreds of children across the country who eagerly awaited to hear how they performed. Little did she know that she would be among the top performers in the country, and that she would be making the small community of Karrau, in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), proud of her achievement.

The young lady has always been a top student, her mother Melrose Allicock told this publication, and as such, her efforts at the exams paid off, since it will see her turning out at the Bishops’ High School this September. Aresia attained a score of 498.3 marks at the NGSA, and has been declared the top performer for Region Seven.

History repeated

But while her family members, teachers and friends are basking in her glory, the result may have been expected by some within the family circle. Some 20 years ago, Aresia’s father, Shane Cornelius, had topped Region Seven at the then “Common Entrance” examinations.

Aresia receiving a prize from Permanent Secretary of the Education Ministry Alfred King after her NGSA results were announced

“She has been in the 90s in terms of percentage through her primary school life,” her mother, who teaches at the school, related. She said her daughter commenced her school life at the Karrau Nursery School, and she worked with her to build a solid foundation, since there was a shortage of teachers at the community at the time.

Described as a well-rounded student, Aresia participated in multiple school-related activities and was last year declared winner of the Emancipation Spelling Bee Competition at Bartica. She also participated in dramatic poetry competitions during Mashramani celebrations throughout her primary school years, and even participated in poetry for the Ministry of Education’s Vaccination Week activities several times.

Surprised

Aresia told this publication that she felt “ecstatic” when she heard about her performance at the NGSA, and was also surprised that she had won a place at the Bishops’ High School.Her preparation for the exams was quite easy, she said, since she has been preparing for the exams her entire primary school life.

“I study after school. I watch booster videos, and every night I would still watch the television,” she said. At the moment, she is still undecided about what career path she may take, but she noted that her immediate plan is to explore and enjoy secondary school, since it may be filled with exciting experiences.

Aresia Cornelius and other top students of the Karrau Primary School during a recent event

Aresia’s classmates also performed well at the exams, and Aresia noted she is very proud of them. Her mother has urged parents to always be at their children’s side, and she noted that preparation for the NGSA examinations does not begin in the year of the exams.

“Preparing for Grade Six does not begin at Grade Six. Consistency throughout primary school life is key,” she said. “Parental involvement is very important. When parents work together with the teachers, great things can happen.”

This was evident in this year’s performance by students of the Karrau Primary School, she added, noting that the parents listened to the advice given by the teachers, and have seen good performances from their children.