NGSA mock exams set for February, May

The Education Ministry has set a date for the sitting of mock exams for the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) 2022.

This will precede the NGSA, which will be written in July. The first mock exam will unfold from February 16 to 17, testing students in the four core subject areas – English, Science, Mathematics and Social Studies respectively.

It will test concepts up to Week Four of the Grade Five Consolidated Curriculum, including the Grade Four Consolidated Curriculum and Grade Three Normal Curricula.

The second round will roll out between May 11 and 12, following a similar pattern. Students will be tested in concepts up to the end of the Grade Five Consolidated Curriculum, including the Grade Four Consolidated Curriculum and Grade Three Normal Curricula.

Parents and guardians have been notified that NGSA exams will be facilitated from July 6, 2022 to July 7, 2022 under all adherence to COVID-19 protocols. While English and Science will be written on July 6, Mathematics and Social Studies were set for July 7.

Statistics for 2021 showed that of the 14,400 candidates who were expected to write the exams, only 95 per cent turned up at the 503 examination centres across Guyana.

The Ministry had stated that 33 of the 503 examination centres were new and were established across the eleven education districts to facilitate candidates writing the examination.

This was done to make the lives of children and their parents easier by eliminating the burden of having to travel long distances to get to their respective centres which were not the schools they attended.

In addition to the examination centres, the Ministry of Education has established emergency centres that can accommodate those candidates who may have tested positive for COVID-19 or are in quarantine.