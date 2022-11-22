NGSA 2023 to be written on May 3 & 4

Education Minister Priya Manickchand

The National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) 2023 is set to be written on May 3 and 4, as the Education Ministry continues to work to return a sense of normalcy for the new academic year following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The last time the National Grade Six Assessment was executed under normal circumstances was the year 2019.

As she made the announcement on Tuesday, Education Minister Priya Manickchand shared that the release of results for the NGSA will also return to a normal timeline.

“Results are going to be ready by July 11, 2023,” she said.

The Minister explained that this early announcement will give stakeholders a chance to plan and prepare for the NGSA.

Next year’s assessment will be based on the Grade Five curriculum and then a consolidated curriculum. However, it was reminded that concepts from Grades Three and Four are also tested.