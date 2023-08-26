NGSA 2023: NEW GPC awards bursaries to employees’ children

The two new bursary recipients, Senovia Noel and Rizwan Valz

The NEW Guyana Pharmaceutical Corporation (NEW GPC) on Friday awarded two children of its employees, who were successful at this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), with bursaries for their performance.

The awarded students are Senovia Noel, who scored a total of 497 marks on her NGSA exam and was placed at St. Stanislaus College, and Rizwan Valz, who scored a total of 420 marks and will continue his secondary education at Nations Guyana Inc.

For five years, each child will receive $50,000 annually, provided that they perform with a minimum pass rate of 60 per cent each term. This will also be extended to those who choose to further their education at the sixth-form level.

Human Resources Manager of the NEW GPC, Faye Scott, has wished the students great success on their new educational journey.

“From the fourth of September, you will be earmarking on a new journey. You have a new school, new rules to follow, new things to learn, and even greater expectations. As you begin this journey, on behalf of the NEW GPC family, I wish you nothing but great success. I even look forward to celebrating your future success,” Scott told the students.

Scott added that a lot of past awardees have had their awards suspended for various reasons, and she encouraged the students to ensure they work hard to complete the programme.

“I want to emphasise that you must try to ensure that you are able to collect your award for those five years. The onus is on you to work with your children to ensure that they have the grades necessary. I’m disappointed when employees’ children don’t achieve their 60 per cent. I trust that you will all work hard and ensure that, going forward, there will be no more suspended awardees”, Scott remarked.

Former bursary recipient Samatra Scott encouraged the students to participate in school activities and take the time to learn and explore new opportunities.

“Some people will encourage you to study, and others will encourage you to have fun. I encourage you to learn; I encourage you to take charge and just go out there and learn as you embark on this journey. You will find out that different fields will interest you as you go about your school. You should learn about yourself; you should develop new skills [and] gain knowledge. You never know where life will take you, but you should always continue to strive and to learn,” she encouraged.

Another previous bursary recipient, Joanne Singh, also encouraged students to work hard and be consistent in their studies.

“Whatever you set your mind to, once you train and study hard, your effort and the time invested is what will have you being successful,” Singh told the two new awardees.

Speaking on behalf of both bursary recipients, Noel remarked, “I would like to thank NEW GPC for presenting us with this award for success at the NGSA. It was a long journey with sleepless nights preparing for the exams and having to take all those extra classes. I am happy we made our parents proud, and believe that hard work always pays off. This bursary award will definitely motivate us to work harder, and I promise to do just that.”

NEW GPC has been offering bursary awards since 2000.