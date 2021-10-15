NGSA 2021: High performance recorded in English, Social Studies; low scores in Math, Science

A sitting of the NGSA [File Photo]For this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), high performances were recorded in the subject areas of English and Social Studies however, there were low scores for Mathematics and Science.

The revelation was made today by Dr Nicole Manning, Director of Operations at CXC which has marked and managed the NGSA.

For English, there was a 65.7% pass rate; some 242 candidates scored full marks however, there was also an increase in pupils scoring zero.

For Social Studies, there was a 56.3% pass rate and this subject had the highest number of candidates scoring high marks.

Mathematics gained the lowest score in four years, with a 36.5% pass rate; only one candidate scored full marks while ten scored zero.

Science also recorded a low performance with a pass rate of 40.1% whereby nine candidates scored zero.