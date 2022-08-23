Newly-wed man dies, wife critical in WCB smash-up

Beesham Dhoray and his wife, Viroshni Persaud

A man, who recently tied the knot, is now dead following an accident which occurred along the Bath Public Road, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

Dead is Beesham Dhoray also known as “Lako”. His newly-wedded wife, Viroshni “Roshni” Persaud, is said to be in a critical condition.

Reports are that the couple was travelling in a motorcar which lost control and crashed into a utility pole along the roadway.

The couple got married on Sunday, August 21.

INews will provide more details as it becomes available.