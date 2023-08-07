Newly elected Mayors, Deputies officially sworn-in by Pres Ali

President Dr Irfaan Ali on Monday administered the oath of office to the newly -elected Mayors and Deputy Mayors of the ten towns and the newly-appointed Vice Chairman of Region Ten.

President Ali, during a brief address to the officials, stressed that the Government and the Local Government bodies must work together, regardless of political affiliation, to improve services to communities.

President Dr Irfaan Ali and the Deputy Mayors after the swearing-in ceremony

“There are no winners when communities and public assets are neglected or fall into decay.”

The President said that he offers a “hand of friendship and support” to all the local government bodies and that his government is a development partner.

The newly sworn-in Mayors are Wainwright McIntosh (New Amsterdam); Devin Mohan (Anna Regina); Martin Anthony Murray (Bartica); Imran Amin (Corriverton); John Macedo (Lethem); Sharma Solomon (Linden); Trevi Leung (Mabaruma); Eslyn Gail Ramascindo-Hussain (Mahdia); Dave Budhu (Rose Hall) and Alfred Mentore (Georgetown).

The newly sworn-in Deputy Mayors are as follows:

Kirk Fraser (New Amsterdam); Lorna Fitzallen (Anna Regina); Gail Ann Persaud (Bartica); Satyanand Ramraj (Corriverton); Indira Singh (Lethem); Dominique Blair (Linden); Liane Persaud (Mabaruma); Akita John (Mahdia); Roydel Lewis (Rose Hall) and Denise Miller (Georgetown).

The Vice Chairman of Region Ten, Mark Goring, was also sworn in on Monday.