New Zealand and United Kingdom seal free trade deal

The deal will cut red tape for businesses, end tariffs on UK exports, and create new opportunities for tech and services companies, according to a Downing Street statement.

Prime ministers Boris Johnson and Jacinda Ardern sealed the deal in a joint Zoom call, following 16 months of negotiations.

“This is a great trade deal for the United Kingdom, cementing our long friendship with New Zealand and furthering our ties with the Indo-Pacific,” Johnson said.

The deal follows advanced free trade agreements already struck by the United Kingdom in the region with Australia and Japan.

