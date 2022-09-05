New York West Indian Carnival, J’ouvert Return Without Incident

By NAN Staff Writer

NEWS AMERICAS, NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 6, 2022: J’Ouvert and The West Indian American Day Carnival returned yesterday after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic with New York Police reporting no major incidents at the events.

The God Squad and Assemblymember Monique Chandler-Waterman were among the groups that volunteered to help ensure the peace at J’ouvert, which has seen several incidents of violence and murders in years prior to the pandemic.

Members of Godsquad “Clergy Crisis Responce Unit” with marchers as they participate in the annual West Indian Day parade on September 5, 2022 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell also assigned more police officers to patrol the event and the parade, and made entering the route tougher with checkpoints and magnetometers to prevent past shootings on the route. Also, cops were stationed on nearly every major street corner along the route and outside the perimeter and large backpacks and alcohol were not allowed in the area.

As much, any reports of shootings and stabbings this year wound up occurring outside of the J’ouvert vicinity and hours before the official kick-off at 6 a.m.

The West Indian Day Carnival weekend culminated with the annual parade along Eastern Parkway after J’ouvert ended and saw thousands of people, including politicians, costumed revelers, floats and mas bands celebrate the culture of the Caribbean.

A reveler participates in J’ouvert. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)J’ouvert celebrant. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

See more scenes from Monday’s event HERE:

Revelers participate in the annual West Indian Day parade on September 5, 2022 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)A float at the annual West Indian Day parade on September 5, 2022 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)Costumed revelers participate in the annual West Indian Day parade on September 5, 2022 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)Costumed reveler on the parade route as the annual West Indian Day parade winds down on September 5, 2022 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)Revelers participate in the annual West Indian Day parade on September 5, 2022 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images) Revelers in costume dance on each other in the annual West Indian Day parade on September 5, 2022 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)A member of the NYPD reacts and smiles to a woman in costume dancing in the annual West Indian Day parade on September 5, 2022 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)A man with a giant costume participates in the annual West Indian Day parade on September 5, 2022 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)