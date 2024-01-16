New radar system & laws to reduce road carnage

Traffic cops along the East Bank of Demerara roadway

Given the vast expansions and upgrades being done to the country’s road networks, the issue of road safety assumes an even greater importance than previously.

This was the position of Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh during his presentation of the 2024 budget on Monday.

“Recognising this, Government will be implementing a robust road safety and traffic management plan,” he explained.

This plan includes the implementation of information technology solutions to manage traffic, including the development of a new radar system and new laws and regulations.

“These interventions are aimed at significantly reducing the carnage on our roadways,” the Finance Minister said.

In November 2023, the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF’s) Traffic Department reported a 71 per cent increase in road fatalities across the country, resulting in the deaths of 151 persons thus far for the year.