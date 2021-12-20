New PNC Leader says party will return to grassroots politics



New PNC Leader Aubrey Norton New PNC Leader Aubrey Norton

Newly-inaugurated leader of the People’s National Congress (PNC/R) Aubrey Norton, says that under his stewardship, the party will return to the grassroots politics it once practiced, going into every village and feeling the pulse of the base.

The leadership of the PNC/R was officially handed over to a tearful Aubrey Norton today, after which he addressed his party comrades.

According to Norton in his address, the party’s work will not be based in Congress Place but rather, will be out in the villages interacting with the people.

“It is clear that our work is cut out. We intend to do the work on the ground. We intend to be on the ground. And we intend to be in every village, so we can feel the pulse. Because we are elected to represent the people. And we will.”

“I recall being a General Secretary of this Party and Congress Place use to be a hive of activity. It will return. But I wanna say this. The focus won’t be so much on people coming to congress place, though people must come. The focus will be on us going out to meet our people and work with them.”

According to Norton, it is in the fields that the party will get the real information it needs to fulfill its mandate. Norton also promised that his executive team and regional party councilors will be kept busy.

The party leader also reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive governance of the party. In fact, Norton said that his rival for leadership, Dr. Richard Van West Charles and Party stalwart Volda Lawrence, will both be made advisors to the PNC.

Meanwhile, the 15-member Central Executive Committee of the party was announced.

Among the new faces are Amanza Walton Desir, Ganesh Mahipaul, Coretta McDonald and Geeta Chandan-Edmonds.

Jermaine Figueira, Christopher Jones, Gary Best, Edward Collins, Kirk Frazer, Samuel Sandy, Troy Garraway, Reaaz Roopnarine, Dawn Hastings and Hazel Pile-Lewis were also elected to the executive of the Party.