New Peace Corps response volunteers arrive in Guyana

Three Peace Corps Response trainees arrived in country on February 10, 2023 to begin their 12-months of service to the people of Guyana. The short-term, high-impact program includes senior professionals and returned Peace Corps Volunteers with advanced degrees and specialized certifications.

The new trainees will offer expert technical support to the Guyanese people in the development of policies through service with the Ministries of Education and Health.

For the next two weeks of orientation, they will learn about Peace Corps’ approach to development, Guyanese culture, and their work assignment requirements to meet the needs of service. The group is expected to be officially sworn in as Peace Corps Response Volunteers on Monday, February 27, 2023.

The new group supplements the 27-month Volunteers already in service in communities across Guyana as well as Peace Corps Virtual Service Program Volunteers who are supporting local priorities virtually.

Since President John F. Kennedy established the Peace Corps by executive order on March 1, 1961, more than 250,000 Americans have served in 142 host countries.

Peace Corps first served the people and Government of Guyana from 1966 to 1971, and returned in 1995, with more than 1400 volunteers supporting Guyana’s communities through service, relationships, and partnerships for a sustainable future. Peace Corps Response Volunteers last served in Guyana in 2017. We are excited to restart this program.

Peace Corps Volunteers reflect the diversity of America and return to the United States as more informed global citizens and with increased understanding of the people and countries in which they worked. The Peace Corps extends its gratitude to the people and Government of Guyana for the hospitality and opportunity it offers these Volunteers to assist in the pursuit of the nation’s development aspirations. [Press Release from the US Embassy]