New Legislation to be Drafted for Electoral Modernization

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says, new legislation will be drafted to facilitate electoral modernization in Dominica following Sir Dennis Byron’s Final report.

Sir Dennis Byron a former Chief Justice of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court was appointed by Dominica’s government in 2019 as sole commissioner to advance efforts towards electoral reform in Dominica.

During his remarks at the first Meeting of the First Session of the Eleventh Parliament today Prime Minister Skerrit announced what he expects to be the final meeting with Sir Dennis Byron before he submits his report on electoral reform in Dominica.

The Prime Minister noted, his hope to present new legislation on electoral reform by April 2023 and settle the issue of electoral reform in Dominica.

