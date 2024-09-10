New GY$45M Health Centre commissioned in Swan Village

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, yesterday commissioned the Swan Health Centre, located along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway. The facility was constructed at an approximate cost of GY$45M.

The health centre is equipped with medical supplies and equipment and is staffed with adequate human resources to provide primary healthcare services to the residents.

As an official opening, the Ministry had collaborated with several optical facilities to conduct an outreach for the distribution and utilisation of the eye testing and spectacles vouchers programme.

In his remarks, Minister Anthony noted that the Government has been making significant progress in improving the lives of communities across Guyana. He added that within Swan Village, there is a community centre, living quarters, a school, and now a health facility. He stated that these establishments demonstrate proper planning and show the government’s commitment to improving the lives of people living in the community.

Further, the Health Minister highlighted that the facility will provide Maternal and Child Health (MCH) services, among others.

“This facility will have regular vaccinations for children and MCH clinics, ensuring that pregnant women receive all the care they need. I’d like to see a doctor visiting the clinic every month so that older people in the community can come and access those services,” he stated.

Dr Anthony also used the opportunity to highlight several initiatives being undertaken across the health sector. These include eye testing and spectacle vouchers, cataract surgeries at Port Mourant Hospital, HPV vaccinations for those eligible, and the cervical cancer screening voucher.

He added that a team of professionals will visit the community on September 26th to provide services such as HPV vaccinations, distribution of vouchers for cervical cancer screening, and other health services. He encouraged residents to take advantage of what is being offered.

In closing, Minister Anthony advocated for persons within the community who are interested in the medical field, noting that the Ministry of Health offers over 20 programmes, including Nursing Assistant training and nursing. He added that, once training is completed, the Ministry will employ the graduates, and some training can be done online. He encouraged residents to pursue these opportunities.

Among those present at this ceremony were the Regional Health Officer, Dr Gavinash Persaud, Senior Health Visitor, Medex Hamilton and other officials.