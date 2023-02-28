New Guyana School launches programme for construction professionals

The New Guyana School has launched its new programme, Project Management for Construction Professionals.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal joined directors and other senior officials and students for the activity at the school.

The Minister expressed his satisfaction with the new course, saying it will greatly benefit Guyana’s construction industry and the government’s effort to promote affordable housing.

He further stated that the move is timely since government’s support in the sector has led to an increased demand for contractors, especially those with the technical knowledge needed to successfully execute projects.

As such, Minister Croal announced that through the Central Housing & Planning Authority (CHPA), three students will be sponsored to study the programme.

The Minister also emphasised the steps being taken by the Ministry of Housing and Water and CHPA, including the developing electronic single-window planning and permission system, to ensure the efficient implementation of construction projects.

The 40hrs Project Management for Construction Professionals course will educate students on the fundamentals of project management and its role in construction; strategies for effective planning; approaches for managing project risks and minimising project delays and best practices for communicating with stakeholders and team members.